Ruben Amorim criticised with one of his decisions at Man United called ‘insanity’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is coming under pressure after his team’s poor performances this season.

The Red Devils are still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and considering their dismal form, they may finish the season in the bottom half, possibly in their worst position in the Premier League era.

Amorim has failed to make an impact at the club since his arrival after the sacking of former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese manager’s obsession with the 3-4-2-1 has been heavily criticised by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, who has called the decision to stick with his formation ‘insanity’.

While the manager prefers to play with his formation, he should be more open to new ideas and realise that he currently does not have the players to play in such a style.

Merson said, as reported by Teamtalk:

“I honestly don’t know what Amorim is trying to do. It’s insanity because it’s not working at all. Manchester United have been all over the place under him and need to come back to a 4-3-3 and try to become solid.”

Amorim has nine wins and nine defeats in 22 matches at Man United and that record shows that things have not worked out for him at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has to change his playing style at Man United

He has so far shown stubbornness to change things and his failure to do that has cost the manager and the club dearly so far.

Perhaps this is something he can adopt next season when he has had the chance to make changes to the squad in terms of personnel in he summer transfer window.

Against Everton at Goodison Park, the Man United midfield and defense was completely exposed and they were fortunate to earn a point through second half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte.

Trying the same thing again and again and expecting a different result is not a wise move and Amorim should realise that soon before it comes back to haunt him.

Meanwhile, Man United flop Antony who is on loan at Real Betis, is shining this season and Juventus are keen to secure his services.

