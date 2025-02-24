Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made another round of budget cuts at Manchester United, and this time, it’s hitting the training ground canteen, according to The Sun.

Since taking control last February, the billionaire has been making sweeping changes behind the scenes. More than 250 staff members have already been let go, with more layoffs expected in the coming months.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

He’s also scrapped the club’s annual Christmas party, raised ticket prices, and even cut funding for a charity supporting former players.

Now, the latest cost-saving measure has seen lunch at United’s Carrington training ground reduced to just soup and sandwiches – for everyone except the first team.

The cuts haven’t stopped there. The club’s U18s were denied the chance to play their FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie at Old Trafford, a tradition in previous years. Instead, the game was moved to the smaller 12,000-capacity Leigh Sports Village to save around £8,000.