Manchester United’s official supporters group has slammed the sackings made by the club’s owners.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made another round of budget cuts at Manchester United, and this time, it’s hitting the training ground canteen, according to The Sun.
Since taking control last February, the billionaire has been making sweeping changes behind the scenes. More than 250 staff members have already been let go, with more layoffs expected in the coming months.
He’s also scrapped the club’s annual Christmas party, raised ticket prices, and even cut funding for a charity supporting former players.
Now, the latest cost-saving measure has seen lunch at United’s Carrington training ground reduced to just soup and sandwiches – for everyone except the first team.
The cuts haven’t stopped there. The club’s U18s were denied the chance to play their FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie at Old Trafford, a tradition in previous years. Instead, the game was moved to the smaller 12,000-capacity Leigh Sports Village to save around £8,000.
Man United cuts criticised by official supporters group
MUST have now taken aim that the current Ineos project, saying that the cuts are ‘futile’.
They said in a statement via Daily Mail reporter Chris Wheeler: “‘The Glazers debt mountain is the original sin in the recent decline of Manchester United and the fact that fans are being asked to pay the price through higher ticket prices is not just wrong but counter-productive and futile.
“The £66 tickets will raise less than £2m this season, a drop in the ocean compared to the mounting cost of Glazer debt and more than £200m of transfer debt due to be paid this year. The only way out of this is for the owners to invest their own money.”
Meanwhile, the Red Devils are having struggles on the pitch. The team currently sits 15th in the Premier League, ahead of West Ham only on goal difference.