Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, has been linked with a switch to Spurs. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed admiration for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, but they are committed to supporting Ange Postecoglou for now.

Despite the club’s struggles in the Premier League this season, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

According to Jacobs, Spurs have no immediate plans to part ways with Postecoglou and are not actively considering other managerial options at this point.

Although there were reports linking them with Iraola earlier this month, the club remains focused on backing Postecoglou through what has been a challenging campaign – with the club battling with an unprecedented injury crisis.

Despite Iraola’s strong reputation, particularly for his work at Bournemouth, Spurs have yet to make any formal approach for the 42-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur back their manager to continue despite poor form

Jacobs has reported that while the Spaniard is appreciated at Tottenham, the club is currently not looking to replace Postecoglou and has no urgency to create a list of potential successors.

“It’s true that Tottenham appreciate Andoni Iraola, but it’s nothing more than that at this stage, they’ve not made any kind of approach.

“They’ve not crystallised any kind of post-Ange plan, because they want to back Postecoglou.

“So if, hypothetically, there’s a vacancy, you would expect Iraola to be further discussed.

“But there isn’t a vacancy right now, and there isn’t an urgency to draw up that shortlist at this stage of the season.”

Iraola, now in his second season at Bournemouth, guided the club to their best-ever Premier League finish of 12th place last season. This term, he has set his sights even higher, and the side are currently enjoying a remarkable campaign – they sit in sixth place with 12 matches remaining.

Indeed, Cherries are in prime position to challenge for a historic European qualification spot, something the club has never achieved before.