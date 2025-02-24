Boost for Newcastle in pursuit of £50m Premier League ace as player keen on a move to Tyneside – report

(Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be set for a major summer transfer boost, with two high-profile players reportedly eager to join the Magpies if they secure Champions League qualification.

According to a report from I News, highly-rated Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is among the players keen on a move to St. James’ Park.

The young centre-back has been enjoying an outstanding season with the Cherries, attracting interest from several top clubs, including Newcastle. Reports suggest that the player is open to a switch to Tyneside, should Eddie Howe’s side finish in the Premier League’s top four.

But Newcastle are not alone in their pursuit of Dean Huijsen. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that both Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring the Bournemouth star who has a £50m release clause in his contract.

The Spaniard is not the only player keeping an eye on Newcastle’s European ambitions. The report also mentions an unnamed “elite right-winger” who is open to joining the club but only if they secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Newcastle’s strong campaign under Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job this season, with Newcastle currently sitting in 5th place in the Premier League table with 44 points. They are level on points with 4th-placed Manchester City and just three points behind 3rd-placed Nottingham Forest.

Adding to their impressive domestic form, Newcastle have also secured a spot in the League Cup final after comfortably defeating Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the semi-finals. They are now set to face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the final, scheduled for March 16.

With their strong league position and a cup final on the horizon, Newcastle’s chances of securing a Champions League spot look promising. Should they succeed, it could reportedly be a “game changer” in their summer transfer dealings.

Right-winger among summer transfer priorities

A new right-winger is being eyed by the club in the upcoming transfer window, and they have been linked with several names including Marseille’s Luis Henrique as well as 60 G/A Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, in particular, has been in scintillating form for the Bees this season, registering 15 goals and 4 assists in 26 Premier League appearances. His impressive goal contributions have made him a sought-after talent, and Newcastle could face stiff competition for his signature. (Transfermarkt)

With Champions League qualification potentially opening doors to marquee signings, Newcastle fans will be eager to see how their team finishes the season and how that impacts their summer transfer ambitions.