Newcastle’s ‘strong interest’ in ace who feels current club has been ‘deeply disrespectful’

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe smiles during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest FC at St James' Park on February 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After getting a very public dressing down from his manager, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman is set to be a major summer target for Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old from Wandsworth, South London, could be a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, even though it’s believed that the Magpies have already found their man should the Swedish international move on to pastures new.

No way back at Atalanta for Ademola Lookman

Lookman’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini was absolutely scathing after the striker missed a penalty in the Champions League Play-Off against Club Brugge, a diatribe that TeamTalk suggest that Lookman believes was ‘deeply disrespectful’ to him.

It’s a scenario which leaves the player with nowhere to go at Atalanta, and it’s a foregone conclusion that he will be sold in the upcoming summer transfer window.

TeamTalk also note that Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Lookman, and the standard of his performances have led to a ‘strong interest’ in him.

A potential transfer fee of €65m/£53.8m isn’t likely to be prohibitive, and importantly, Lookman does have experience in the Premier League and Championship having played for Charlton Athletic, Everton, Fulham and Leicester City previously.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

That may well be a key factor in any club from England furthering their initial interest in him.

From the player’s point of view, there’s little point in him staying at the club whilst Gasperini is in charge.

Ademola Lookman has Premier League experience

Though the damage inflicted by the manager’s words isn’t irreparable, there would have to be an olive branch held out to the player for him to even consider accepting an apology.

The chances are, however, that one won’t be forthcoming, and that will let in the likes of Newcastle and fellow suitors, Man United.

With a massive point to prove, Lookman will undoubtedly then set about ensuring Gasperini ends up with egg on his face.