Arsenal ace set to make shock career decision

A detailed view of the Arsenal badge with the "We All Follow The Arsenal" stadium wrap around. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal ace, Ben White, has finally got himself back to full fitness after his injury problems, and he could be about to make a shock career decision.

When taking over the England job from Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel indicated he would reach out to the right-back, who has been in international exile since 2022, and The Sun have now confirmed that he has done so.

Thomas Tuchel wants Ben White back in the England fold

It’s believed that White fell out with one of Southgate’s assistants, and refused to make himself available for England duty ever since.

Given that Tuchel’s set-up is entirely different from his predecessor, that gives White the opportunity of a clean slate, and the chance to prove that Tuchel was right to give him the chance of coming back into the international fold.

White came on against West Ham at the weekend, and almost equalised with a fizzing shot late on that whizzed across the area and out of play.

It would’ve been harsh on the Hammers who had got things spot on tactically against Mikel Arteta’s men.

The disappointment that the Spaniard undoubtedly feels over the result should be compensated by the news that White is once again available to him.

As injuries have begun to bite at the Emirates Stadium, so results have dipped and, as a result, their title tilt is virtually over at this point.

Ben White could be set for England return

The loss against West Ham, coupled with Liverpool’s win over Man City, means that the Reds are already 11 points ahead of their nearest pursuers.

It’s difficult to believe that Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who have only lost one game all season, would drop enough points over the course of the next 12 games to allow Arsenal to grab the title via the back door.

Surely, only the most fervent Gunners disciple will believe that they have any chance of doing so.