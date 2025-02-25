Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton is pictured after the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on February 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Although Everton would be loathe to lose Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that there will be a battle for his services.

Man United were known to be interested, though it was thought some weeks ago that they had decided against a move thanks to Harry Maguire’s form.

Man United still interested in Jarrad Branthwaite

Since then, however, Maguire’s form has dipped once again, meaning that the Red Devils will almost certainly be in the conversation for a player that would cost them in excess of £70m.

Real Madrid were also pushing to land Branthwaite at one stage, but their supposed interest didn’t materialise in the January window. At this point it isn’t clear if Los Blancos will come back into the running this summer.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have indicated that Liverpool and Tottenham will rival Man United in the summer window for the England international, who the Liverpool ECHO described as a ‘defensive colossus’ and ‘imperious’ for his recent performance against the Red Devils.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

The front runners in the Premier League are also known to covet Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, though he too could be difficult to prise from his current employers.

Sources have also noted that Everton want to secure Branthwaite’s future at the club amid growing interest from elsewhere.

Everton want to keep Jarrad Branthwaite

The Toffees plan to offer him a contract renewal until 2029/2030 to prevent other teams from pursuing him and because Branthwaite is seen as an important player for Everton’s future.

He would become one of the highest paid players at the club and lead them into a new era at their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Whether that’s appealing enough to him, given Everton’s recent struggles, remains to be seen.