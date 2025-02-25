Report: Man City could consider swap deal to sign Kevin De Bruyne replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After their latest defeat against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City are 20 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled all season and despite making new signings in the January transfer window, their struggles have continued and they are failing to get positive results.

From a team that challenges for the league and the Champions League every season, City’s only target for the season now is the FA Cup and a top four finish in the league.

A number of their players are coming to the end of their time at the club and the Sky Blues are ready to look for their replacements in the summer.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker are all expected to head out of the club with Guardiola ready to start a new era at the club with fresh faces in the squad.

According to The Mirror, Man City are interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to replace De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder’s contract at the club is set to expire in the summer and it appears like his time at the club is coming to an end considering how he is playing these days.

De Bruyne is failing to keep up with the pace of the game in the Premier League now and Man City are making plans to replace the legendary midfielder.

Both Man City and Leverkusen can benefit from a swap deal

With Bayer Leverkusen interested in a move for Man City’s James McAtee, a swap deal is something that could work well for both the parties.

Wirtz moving to the Etihad Stadium with McAtee going to Leverkusen would be the best option for City and the German side would get a talented young player as well as a good transfer fee.

The Germany international player has 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga side and just like De Bruyne who starred in the Bundesliga before his move to the Premier League, Wirtz has shown that he has the potential to become one of the best players in the world in his positon.

A move to Leverkusen would interest McAtee since he will get more playing time in the Bundesliga compared to the Premier League.

While Wirtz could arrive at the club, Jack Grealish could leave to join Newcastle United.

