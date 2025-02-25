Man United consider 45-year-old manager to replace the struggling Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League and on course to finish this season in their worst ever position.

While Erik ten Hag started the season of disappointment for them, Ruben Amorim has continued it and has made no impact on the club since replacing the Dutch manager in November.

In 15 Premier League matches under his leadership, the club have only managed to win 15 points.

It is a poor record for a team like Man United who have invested a lot of money in their squad in recent transfer windows.

Amorim is a young, promising manager but he has found it difficult to stamp his authority at Old Trafford since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

Man United are now considering making a change at the end of the season with former Barcelona manager Xavi being considered for the job, according to Alex Pintanel.

The Spaniard was linked with a move to the Red Devils when Ten Hag was sacked but eventually Amorim won the race to take charge of the Premier League giants.

However, his move has not worked out with players unable to improve themselves in the leadership of Amorim.

Xavi did not want the United job in the middle of the season and showed his desire to take the job after the season but the Premier League side wanted a quick fix and that made them appoint Amorim.

Man United must keep the faith in Ruben Amorim

There is no doubt Amorim has struggled to get results at the club but he needs more time to make signings suited to his playing time.

They have failed in the Premier League all season but in the FA Cup and the Europa League they have made good progress and even after all the troubles this season, they may end up winning a trophy.

Amorim needs a few more transfer windows to invest in the squad and make changes to it in terms of personnel.

Bringing Xavi at the club would only repeat the cycle that has been going on since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

There is no quick fox to the issues of the club and United must back the manager if they want to get positive results in the future.

Xavi has been previously linked with a move to Chelsea but they preferred Enzo Maresca in the end to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

