Man United connection could impact Paul Pogba’s next playing destination

Paul Pogba and Serena Williams at an Inter Miami match. Photo Credit: Serena Williams Instagram

Disgraced World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, appears to be getting closer to a return to football, and a connection with Man United could impact upon his choice of new club.

Some weeks ago during an interview, Pogba stated he only wanted to play for a Champions League club.

Still no offers for Paul Pogba

With no apparent offers coming his way after being out of the game for 18 months +, because of a doping violation, the Frenchman has had to re-evaluate his position.

Former Man United ace, Louis Saha, even went as far as to indicate that a short-term contract back at Old Trafford could be a possibility, and whilst you can never say never in football, that move would be highly unlikely.

It is a connection to Man United that could be what influences where Pogba ultimately ends up, however.

According to the Manchester Evening News, David Beckham could be looking to take him to Inter Miami, and Pogba was seen with tennis legend, Serena Williams, at a recent game thanks to her plastering pictures all over her Instagram.

With the new MLS season having only just started, it would make perfect sense to ease the soon-to-be 32-year-old into the squad.

Paul Pogba could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, he would provide another experienced head as Inter seek to go one better than they did last season.

Although the standard of football wouldn’t quite be at Champions League levels, it would, nevertheless, provide Pogba with a reasonable standard of competition out of the general spotlight of the UK press.

Nothing has been agreed at this stage, but it is a move that makes sense.