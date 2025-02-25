Man United transfers: Move for 25 G/A attacker is 95% complete

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s struggles in the Premier League continue as seen by their result against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils went 2-0 down in the first half but managed to make a comeback in the second half to make it 2-2 and earn a valuable point.

The issues with their attack and defense have been well documented this season and they are in desperate need of reinforcements at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants are currently sitting in 15th position in the league and they may well finish the season in their worst ever position in the Premier League era.

Their records are massively disappointing this season and worst since their relegated season in the 1970s.

In order to address the issues in their squad, planning for the summer transfer window has already started and it appears like they are edging closer to the signing of a world class striker.

The transfer of Victor Osimhen from Napoli to Man United is “95% complete,” according to Business Day via GiveMeSport.

As per a source from the striker’s home country Nigeria, Man United are now in a strong position to sign the player this summer since they are willing to pay the player’s £62 million release clause.

Osimhen in currently on loan to Galatasaray from Napoli after failing to secure a permanent move away from the Italian club in the summer last year.

He has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, once again showing his quality at the top level.

Man United need a new attacker more than any other player

It is clear that United need a new attacker since both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have scored a combined total of five Premier League goals this season.

Osimhen is proven at the top level with a consistent record for a long time. He guided Napoli to a Serie A title win in 2023.

He could be the right player to lead the attack at Old Trafford and his experience would give United edge in attack over their rival teams.

Currently, the two best strikers in the Premier League are Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak.

Osimhen is good enough to become a part of that competition and prove himself in the Premier League.

In order to revamp their attack, United are also considering a move for Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min.

