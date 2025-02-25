Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara continue to dominate headlines even after their separation, as their divorce saga proves to be just as dramatic as their marriage.

The pair were married for 10 years, a relationship that began under controversial circumstances.

Nara was previously married to Maxi López, Icardi’s former teammate at Sampdoria. Their marriage ended in 2013 after Nara allegedly had an affair with Icardi. Shortly after her divorce was finalised in May 2014, she married the Argentine striker.

After a decade filled with drama, public feuds, allegations of infidelity, and social media theatrics, their tumultuous relationship finally came to an end in July 2024.

Mauro Icardi & Wanda Nara: Divorce proceedings turn ugly

Their split has been anything but amicable, with both sides hurling serious accusations at each other.

As per a previous report from Argentine outlet MinutoUno previously, Wanda Nara testified in court that Icardi had secretly installed hidden cameras in their home to record their intimate moments, which he allegedly later showed to his friends.

Meanwhile, Icardi has accused Nara of cheating on him with his former Lazio teammate Keita Baldé, adding another layer of scandal to their already chaotic separation.

As the divorce battle rages on, the latest report from Football Paparazzi claims that Wanda Nara has now demanded a staggering €500,000 per month from Icardi as financial support for her and their two children. The reported amount is said to be in accordance to her lavish lifestyle, which she plans on maintaining.

Adding to the legal drama, Icardi has also accused his ex-wife of taking their two daughters to Argentina without his consent. Reports suggest he has already initiated legal proceedings to bring them back.

With the footballer set to appear in court to challenge Nara’s financial demands and custody decisions, the proceedings are expected to unveil even more shocking revelations in the coming weeks.

The scandalous divorce battle between Icardi and Nara continues to unfold, ensuring that their relationship remains as headline-worthy in separation as it was in marriage.