“My generation had thicker skin” – Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Man United tenure

Erik ten Hag has spoken at length about his Manchester United tenure in a published interview with his agency.
Under the moniker SEG Stories, his agency SEG spoke to the 55-year-old who reflected on his time at Old Trafford, suggesting that some players could not take criticism well.
Asked what plays a massive role in football today, Ten Hag replied: “A player’s well-being. How they handle media, fan reactions, social media – it affects their game.
“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?
“For some, it’s positive, for others negative. This generation struggles with criticism – it hits them hard. My generation had thicker skin; you could be much more direct with us. If I used that approach now, I’d demotivate them – they’d be at HR the next day.”
The Dutchman, who was sacked as Man United boss in October following a series of poor results, was then asked if he felt he was a good coach or not.
“What’s a good coach?” he replied. “I’ve developed well, but I’m not satisfied. There’s room to improve. I’m decent, I think. I see so much room to get better. That’s the beauty of sport – there’s always growth, as a coach, as a person.”
Erik ten Hag admits that he ‘loved’ being at Man United
“I can only be grateful for that. We gave them something too – two trophies after six years of nothing. I felt appreciated.
“You’d notice it walking the streets of Manchester – people stopping you, so positive, backing you, thrilled we won the FA Cup, even beating Manchester City.”