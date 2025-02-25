Sources: Newcastle have already found their Alexander Isak replacement

Alexander Isak of Newcastle looks on during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest FC at St James' Park on February 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules are likely to see Newcastle have to sell a player or two, and the Magpies already know who they want to replace Alexander Isak should the kit-man decide to leave.

Arsenal are known to be interested in Isak, though there would appear to be little chance of the Gunners breaking the bank in order to land the Swede.

Newcastle have their Alexander Isak replacement in mind

Former Liverpool ace, John Arne Riise, has also suggested that the Magpies front man would be a great replacement for the under-performing Darwin Nunez.

The Reds are not know as a club that overpays for players either, and with Newcastle believed to have slapped a £150m+ transfer fee on Isak’s head, only a very few clubs could genuinely afford him.

Sources indicate that a move to Saudi Arabia is off the table, but there’s an understanding that various European giants could be ready to make a move for Isak as and when the time is right.

It’s understood that Newcastle are already considering Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as Isak’s replacement, a player whom they were interested in when he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue Un giants have a 20% sell-on clause in any deal, so would be an interested party in his potential transfer.

Alexander Isak could be replaced by Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike was on the verge of joining the Magpies during his tenure at Stade Reims, but ultimately chose Paris Saint-Germain.

That Newcastle’s interest appears to continue shows that he remains a suitable candidate as an Isak replacement.

They won’t get things all their own way, however, as sources also understand that all of Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool all retain a watching brief at this point.

Ekitike is under contract until June 2029, though Eintracht are considering selling him in the summer for a minimum of €80m.