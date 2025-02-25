Eddie Howe is set for his first signing of the summer (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Malaga’s rising star Antonio Cordero – better known as Antonito, – looks increasingly likely to join Newcastle United this summer and become their first transfer of the window.

According to Diario Sur, the 18-year-old winger is edging closer to a move to St James’ Park after an impressive season in Spain’s second division.

With four goals and six assists in 26 league appearances, he has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City.

Malaga have made efforts to keep him, offering a contract extension as his current deal expires in June. However, their proposals haven’t convinced either Antonito or his representatives. The initial offer was deemed too low, and even an improved deal fell short due to concerns over the release clause relative to his wages.

As a result, the teenager is unlikely to renew his contract, making an exit almost inevitable.

While other Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation, Newcastle appear to be in pole position. The Magpies have taken concrete steps, including hosting Antonito’s family at their facilities.

Negotiations are reportedly in their final stages between the Magpies and Spain’s U19 international.

Newcastle United set for first signing of the summer transfer window

These reports stand up to what Craig Hope of the Daily Mail wrote – he claimed that the outcome is now ‘very close’. It’s thought that the youngster and his family recently made a visit to Newcastle to meet with the Magpie bosses.