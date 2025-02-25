Paul Merson makes RvN sack claim before West Ham game

Football pundit Paul Merson
Leicester City are going through a tough time in the Premier League this season and heir safety looks difficult.

Their recent defeat against Brentford moved them closer to relegation and their next match against a revived West Ham United side could make their life more difficult.

Under the management of Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Leicester City have lost 10 of the last 11 Premier League games.

Ahead of the big match against West Ham United, Paul Merson has made a claim about the future of Van Nistelrooy.

Merson believes that West Ham will win the game 2-0 against Leicester City.

Writing in his Sportskeeda column, he said: “West Ham have had a tough season and that win against Arsenal is a huge boost. They are good at playing teams that force them to it back and play out on the counter. But, in games where they are forced to take the initiative, I worry for West Ham.
“I expect Leicester to have a tough run now. Honestly, I don’t see them avoiding the drop.”

“I’m surprised that Ruud van Nistelrooy is still the manager at Leicester. If they want to back him for the long run, it makes sense. But if they want to get rid of him, why are they holding back?

“Clearly there isn’t much improvement and they are only five points away from safety. Everton have already proved that a good appointment can turn things around so why aren’t Leicester taking that chance?”

Paul Merson is surprised to see Van Nistelrooy still in the job

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans
Van Nistelrooy has a worse record now than former manager Steve Cooper and it is only a matter of time that their relegation will be confirmed.

With 12 games left in the league this season, the newly promoted side, who won the Championship last season under Enzo Maresca, are facing the inevitable.

It may be too late to make a difference since now even a new manager cannot save them.

