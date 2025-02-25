Paul Robinson claims Leeds player should be replaced in summer

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United are moving closer to Premier League promotion and their latest win against Shefiled United showed that Daniel Farke’s side are on the right track.

Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe all scored against Sheffield United to hand Leeds the win but an own goal from Illan Meslier once again proved that the goalkeeper may not be good enough to play at the top level.

Meslier has made mistakes for Leeds this season but that has not stopped the manager from pikcing him up in his starting line up.

His mistakes have cost crucial points to the Championship club this season and questions are being raised about his long term future at Elland Road.

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has heavily criticised the Leeds man and urged the club to replace him.

In conversation with MOT Leeds News, Robinson has told his former club to make a move for a new goalkeeper.

“Daniel Farke stood by him all season,” Robinson said.

“He’s a confidence goalkeeper and the manager has been excellent with him. That’s one thing you can ask for as a goalkeeper. The manager either puts his arm around you and says, look, you’re going to have a rest for half a dozen games, I’m pulling you out the side. Or he sticks by him and he stands by him.

“I’ve said numerous times before, he’s got all the attributes but his decision-making at times isn’t right. And when he’s not playing well, that comes into question.

“The manager clearly doesn’t think that Karl Darlow is ready to step up and take the number one jersey because there are two or three times this season where you would have put him in and given Meslier a rest, taking him out of the spotlight. So next season in the Premier League, do you trust Meslier?

“I think you bring somebody in as an equal to him next year. Somebody who is able to play. It’s an area of the squad that they’re going to have to strengthen next year.”

Leeds United should target a new goalkeeper in the summer

If Meslier keeps on playing like this, he could cost the Whites points in the Premier League next season if they manage to get promoted.

The manager has made the right decision to back the player at this stage of the season but in the long term, he would have to step in the market for a replacement.

It is a position that needs to be addressed in the summer transfer window and there is no doubt that Farke and the club’s recruitment team will be working on it.

