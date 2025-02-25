Confirmed: Real Madrid are not negotiating for Liverpool ace

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It’s bound to be a busy summer for Liverpool, whether or not they win the title, but one player of theirs that Real Madrid are not after is Virgil van Dijk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has teased a move to Los Blancos with his latest comments, and even though reports linked van Dijk with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, reliable Spanish daily, MARCA, have confirmed that Real Madrid are not negotiating with Liverpool for their captain.

Real Madrid not negotiating for Virgil van Dijk

That will surely come as a welcome relief for those Liverpool supporters concerned that the club might lose all of Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk and Mo Salah this summer.

To his credit, Arne Slot hasn’t made any headline grabbing quotes regarding all three players, simply deflecting any questions and re-iterating the importance of the trio to the Reds.

That way of working might even serve him well when it comes to the crunch in terms of contracts.

If a player feels valued and wanted, that will often override the financial concerns of a particular contract.

Should Liverpool go on and win at least the Premier League title, not to mention if they land the Carabao Cup and Champions League on top, Slot has a cogent argument that any player seeking their fortune elsewhere would be heading to a less successful outfit – certain on current form.

Virgil van Dijk will soon have a decision to make

Either way, van Dijk will soon have a decision to make, and Liverpool’s success or failure over the remainder of the season will surely play some part in that process.

As a magnificent leader of the first-team, the dressing room at Anfield will be much the poorer without him.

Liverpool need to prove that there’s simply no reason for him to go elsewhere.