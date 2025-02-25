Lucas Paqueta of West Ham has an upcoming hearing (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is set to face a crucial Football Association (FA) hearing over betting allegations, with a verdict expected before the end of April.

Outlet Claret & Hugh has reported that the hearing will commence around March 20 and is scheduled to last two weeks. Following this, the FA will deliberate on a decision, which could take several additional weeks.

It’s thought that the potential consequences for the Brazil international range from an acquittal to a lengthy suspension. In the most severe scenario, a lifetime ban could be handed out.

The case has been the subject of intense speculation, with recent rumours suggesting a March hearing date. However, Claret & Hugh’s discussions with an insider provided clarity on the full timeline, as well as the gravity of the charges Paqueta faces.

A source told the publication: “The hearing starts around March 20th and lasts for two weeks. Then they’ll [The FA] make a decision. If found guilty, they may take a few weeks to decide on the punishment.”

Graham Potter forced to look at secondary options

This revelation could raise concerns for West Ham, as any suspension would disrupt the club’s plans for the remainder of the season. The playmaker has been a standout performer for West Ham in recent months, rediscovering his best form after being pushed into a more advanced role.

Head coach Graham Potter will have to navigate a difficult period without the influential playmaker, who is sidelined with an injury. Despite this setback, the Englishman has already shown he can get results without Paqueta, as evidenced by West Ham’s recent 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.

The club bolstered its attacking options in January by securing Evan Ferguson on loan, and the former Brighton boss will be counting on the Irish striker to help maintain their momentum for the rest of the campaign. However, the uncertainty surrounding Paquetá’s future remains a concern.