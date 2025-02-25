Report: Lucas Paqueta ban scheduled as worst case scenario could be expected

West Ham FC
Posted by
Lucas Paqueta of West Ham points instructions
Lucas Paqueta of West Ham has an upcoming hearing (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is set to face a crucial Football Association (FA) hearing over betting allegations, with a verdict expected before the end of April.

Outlet Claret & Hugh has reported that the hearing will commence around March 20 and is scheduled to last two weeks. Following this, the FA will deliberate on a decision, which could take several additional weeks.

It’s thought that the potential consequences for the Brazil international range from an acquittal to a lengthy suspension. In the most severe scenario, a lifetime ban could be handed out.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

The case has been the subject of intense speculation, with recent rumours suggesting a March hearing date. However, Claret & Hugh’s discussions with an insider provided clarity on the full timeline, as well as the gravity of the charges Paqueta faces.

A source told the publication: “The hearing starts around March 20th and lasts for two weeks. Then they’ll [The FA] make a decision. If found guilty, they may take a few weeks to decide on the punishment.”

More Stories / Latest News
Football pundit Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes RvN sack claim before West Ham game
Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, claps the Whites fans
Paul Robinson claims Leeds player should be replaced in summer
Man United fans with flags
Man United transfers: Move for 25 G/A attacker is 95% complete

Graham Potter forced to look at secondary options

Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, looks on prior to the Premier League match against Crystal Palace
West Ham head coach Graham Potter has helped West Ham’s form (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

This revelation could raise concerns for West Ham, as any suspension would disrupt the club’s plans for the remainder of the season. The playmaker has been a standout performer for West Ham in recent months, rediscovering his best form after being pushed into a more advanced role.

Head coach Graham Potter will have to navigate a difficult period without the influential playmaker, who is sidelined with an injury. Despite this setback, the Englishman has already shown he can get results without Paqueta, as evidenced by West Ham’s recent 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.

The club bolstered its attacking options in January by securing Evan Ferguson on loan, and the former Brighton boss will be counting on the Irish striker to help maintain their momentum for the rest of the campaign. However, the uncertainty surrounding Paquetá’s future remains a concern.

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *