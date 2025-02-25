Floirian Wirtz is liked by Man City (Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Real Madrid’s Arda er after conceding defeat in the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

Fichajes claims that though Wirtz has long been a target for the German giants, but with interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, his next move appears to be elsewhere.

Reports suggest he is keen on joining Pep Guardiola’s side as a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne, forcing Bayern to explore alternative options.

As a result, the Bavarians are now plotting a move for Guler, who has struggled for regular minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu. Despite his immense talent, the 20-year-old has made just six La Liga starts this season, competing for a spot in a stacked Real Madrid squad.

Adding to the uncertainty around his future, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing back Nico Paz following his impressive loan spell at Como. If the Argentine returns, Guler could be deemed surplus to requirements, making a summer departure increasingly likely.

Real Madrid playmaker becomes apart of the Florian Wirtz saga

Bayern are planning major attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2025 transfer window, with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry all linked with potential exits. Guler has now emerged as a prime target, with reports suggesting he could be available for around €50 million. However, Bayern aren’t the only club monitoring his situation.

While Arsenal may look to intensify their pursuit of Guler, their chances of landing Wirtz appear slim. The Leverkusen star has reportedly set his sights on a move to the Etihad, where he is expected to take over the creative mantle from De Bruyne. If Guardiola’s side can strike a deal, Wirtz could become the latest in a long line of elite talents to thrive under the Spanish manager.