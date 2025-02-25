Report: Man United would have to pay £74 million to sign defender in the summer

A Man United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo via Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have one of the worst defense in the Premier League among the top teams.

They have conceded goals for fun this season and the injuries Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have not helped their cause.

The Red Devils are also likely to lose Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof at the end of the season which makes signing a new centre-back a priority in the summer.

There is a defensive crisis at the club and it needs to be solved in the summer transfer window with the signing of a new centre-back.

Harry Maguire has been out of form while Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are still in the process of adapting to life in the Premier League.

According to Sport BILD, Man United have expressed an interested in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, who is a left-footed centre-back.

However, they would have to pay a large fee to sign the defender from the Bundesliga side.

As per skysport.ch, United would have to pay £74 million to sign the defender which is his release clause.

Liverpool and Chelsea scouts are also monitoring the defender but it is Ruben Amorim’s Man United side who would benefit the most from this signing if they can make it happen.

Castello Lukeba would be the ideal defender for Man United

Lukeba would be comfortable in playing in a three man defense which Amorim prefers.

He is a ball playing defender who is aggressive in his playing style and he is someone who would add quality to the defensive aspect of the game.

Lukeba has pace and game reading skills which Man United need in order to perfect the style of play that Amorim wants his team to play at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils defense has conceded 37 goals in 26 Premier League matches which is a poor record at this level and for a team that wants to compete for top honours.

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding only 23 goals.

Sporting Lisbon star Geovany Quenda is another player on the shortlist of the club and talks are advancing for his transfer in the summer.

