Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the claims that Manchester United will let Mason Mount leave and the midfielder is liked by Inter.

There were reports – via InterLive – that the former Chelsea man was liked by the Serie A club, however, transfer expert Romano has denied this – stating that Inter are pursuing “a completely different direction.”

The Premier League giants signed Mount from Chelsea for around £50 million nearly two years ago, a move that was met with skepticism by some who felt that they should not be spending money on a player already struggling. Since then, injuries have severely hampered his impact, with the midfielder making just 32 appearances, with only 13 of them being starts.

Despite his struggles, Man United are not ready to cut ties just yet. Romano reports that club officials want to see Mount fully fit and in action under Ruben Amorim before making any decisions regarding his future in the summer.

Amorim’s stance on Mason Mount ahead of summer transfer window

Man United are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window as Amorim looks to reshape his squad. However, with financial constraints in play, especially around PSR, the club will have to be strategic, balancing new arrivals with key departures.

Amorim has had a challenging start to life at Old Trafford, managing just 10 wins in his first 22 matches in charge. It’s clear reinforcements are needed, but to bring in fresh talent, but it’s thought that the club will need to generate funds through player sales.

Amorim is believed to be keen on keeping Mount at the club, provided he can stay injury-free. The Portuguese coach reportedly views him as a key player who fits perfectly into his tactical system—similar to the role Mount played under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.