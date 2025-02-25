Sheffield United lucky to avoid red card in clash with Leeds United claims commentator

Gustavo Hamer of Sheffield United looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are in a commanding position at the top of the Championship with just 12 games of the season to go.

Monday night’s 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane only strengthened their grip on automatic promotion, making a Premier League return feel inevitable.

It was another comeback performance from Leeds, who had overturned a deficit against Sunderland the previous week. This time, after falling behind to an early own goal by Illan Meslier, they regrouped and took control. Junior Firpo’s powerful header brought them level before Ao Tanaka made it 2-1 in the 89th minute.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

Joel Piroe then sealed the win with his 15th goal of the season, sending the away fans into raptures.

Despite the scoreline, Sheffield United gave Leeds one of their toughest tests of the season. Chris Wilder’s side played some excellent football at times and caused real problems for the league leaders.

One of the key talking points came late in the game when Gustavo Hamer, who had been left out of the starting XI, found himself at the centre of controversy. The midfielder came on in the second half and was quickly booked for a reckless challenge on Jayden Bogle.

Sheffield United man Gustavo Hamer ‘lucky to stay on the pitch’

Then, in the 86th minute, Tanaka skillfully turned past Hamer, only to be brought down by the Sheffield United man. Tony Dorigo, co-commentating on LUTV, believed Hamer was fortunate to avoid a second yellow and a subsequent red card.

Leeds fans will be celebrating another big win, but it could have been an even bigger turning point had the referee made a different call.

“He just goes straight through the back of him, you think if he didn’t have a yellow already then the referee might have awarded one. Tanaka’s is no worse than that. He’s a lucky boy to still be on the pitch.”