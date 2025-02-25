“Talks are advancing” – Journalist issues exciting Man United transfer update

Ruben Amorim and the Man United logo (Photo by Christopher Furlong, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received a good news about one of their transfer targets for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of Sporting Lisbon players since Ruben Amorim joined the club from the Portuguese side.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmande Diomande have been linked the most with the Premier League side but it is Geovany Quenda who is most likely to join the club from Sporting.

Ruben Amorim only made one high profile signing in the January transfer window and the current situation of Man United shows that he needs more new players in order to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Patrick Dorgu was the club’s only arrival in the January transfer window but journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Sporting star Quenda may become the club’s next signing under Amorim.

Jacobs has reported for GiveMeSport that talks are advancing between both the parties for a summer transfer.

He said:

“Talks are advancing, but not necessarily advanced, because Manchester United are sticking to their number.

“And at the moment, as you would expect, Sporting are doing the same as well. So there has been a little bit of an impasse, but Jorge Mendes is directly involved in negotiations, and because the player has a desire to join Manchester United, they remain hopeful that something can get done.

“They see appeal in a talented teenager who can join when he’s 18, and can play right-wing or right wing-back.”

Man United edging closer to the signing of Sporting star

Quenda was shining under Amorim at Sporting and the manager handed the young player his debut at the club.

The player can play as a right-wing back and as a right-winger and Amad Diallo would love to have someone like him on the right flank with him.

He has pace and dribbling skills to beat his man and create opportunities for his teammates.

Another player being linked with a move to Man United is former midfielder Angel Gomes.

