Key Tottenham ace in talks over new deal

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Portman Road on February 22, 2025 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

It’s not been the greatest of seasons for Tottenham Hotspur, however, they could start off 25/26 with the signature of Rodrigo Bentancur on a new contract.

After what looked like to be a severe injury sustained in the Carabao Cup match against Liverpool, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see the Uruguayan asked to take it easy after his return.

Rodrigo Bentancur in talks over new Spurs deal

Of course, that was never likely to be a situation that was going to be acceptable to a player who appears to enjoy the more industrial aspects of the modern game.

Certainly, Tottenham are a better team with him in it than without.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, has come under pressure of late, from supporters who are fed up with what’s perceived to be a lack of investment from the owners.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

News via the Daily Mail that Bentancur is in talks over a new deal may at least keep the Spurs faithful from Levy’s door for a little while longer.

Clearly, the chairman will have to do much more than extend the contracts of key players to curry favour, but it’s a start.

Ange Postecoglou will be delighted by Rodrigo Bentancur news

Bentancur has been involved in 28 games so far this season, and has become a vital presence for Ange Postecoglou, who also finds himself under scrutiny after a run of awful results.

As Premier Injuries note, however, the sheer amount of injuries that the Lilywhites have had to deal with this season would’ve almost certainly derailed the aspirations of any club.

Spurs currently have six players unavailable, but at one point this was up to 11. Having the equivalent of an entire first-team out injured was always going to impact upon the squad and their results.