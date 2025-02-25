Transfer blow: Man United set to miss out on two targets to Arsenal and Chelsea

Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

After failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at the club, Ruben Amorim has made up his mind to sign a new attacker to the lead attack of the club.

Hojlund has only scored two goals in the Premier League this season while Dutch striker Zirkzee has scored just three.

Man United are being linked with a number of attackers in the market with Liam Delap of Ipswich Town being constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Along with Delap, RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko is also on the radar of the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has some bad news for the Premier League giants.

Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that United could lose out on the signing of both the attackers to the Premier League rivals.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Delap from Ipswich while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are currently the favourites to sign Sesko.

Jacobs said:

“I think at this stage, Chelsea are front-runners for Liam Delap, and the expectation is that whether Ipswich go down or stay up, he will likely leave this summer.

“And it seems pretty clear right now, unless Alexander Isak and a Newcastle exit influences the situation, that Arsenal feel most optimistic about Benjamin Sesko.

“Chelsea are optimistic about Liam Delap, but also have Sekso on their list. And Manchester United have looked at both of those players, but could well miss out on each of them.”

Man United are set to strengthen all positions in the summer

Man United are expected to be active in the summer transfer window to make additions to the squad.

They are looking to sign a new striker, a midfielder and a defender to provide Amorim the opportunity to take the club back to the top of English football.

Considering their chances of qualification to the Champions League next season are slim, they may struggle to attract big names to the club.

United are involved in talks to sign right-winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon while Antony could be on his way out of the club with Juventus interested in him after his impressive form on loan at Real Betis.

