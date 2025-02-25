Furious Chelsea fans led with banners and chants as they protested the current Chelsea ownership (credit: @NizaarKinsella)

Hundreds of Chelsea fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest against the club’s ownership on Tuesday evening.

Chanting and waving banners, they voiced their discontent with Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ahead of the team’s Premier League match against Southampton.

The protest, which began outside the Bovril Gate before spilling onto Fulham Road, saw furious fans calling for change after what they view as a disappointing tenure under the current regime.

“Doesn’t have a f**king CLUE about football!” – which of his former managers is Cristiano Ronaldo talking about?

Despite spending over £1 billion on new signings since acquiring the club in 2022, Chelsea has failed to win a major trophy, leading to growing unrest within the fanbase.

Signs and chants left no doubt about supporters’ anger. One sign read, “We’re not Arsenal—win or f**k off!” while another labelled the ownership as an outright failure. Fans also mocked Boehly with a “Clear Off” poster listing grievances, with one sign reading: “You’re destroying our club.”

There were loud chants of “We want our Chelsea back!” and “Boehly, you’re a c***,” with some supporters even referencing former owner Roman Abramovich.

A particularly pointed protest saw one fan waving fake money in front of a cartoon depicting Boehly, ridiculing his involvement with Vivid Seats, which is a U.S. ticket resale site accused of price gouging. Fans also displayed a banner reading, “BlueCo stop killing Chelsea, get out of our club!”

Chelsea fans demand the current regime leave Stamford Bridge

Scenes 30 minutes into the anti ownership protest at Chelsea. Chants of “Roman Abramovich”, “BlueCo out”, “Boehly, you’re a c***”, “You should have bought Brighton” “Jose Mourinho” and “You’ve won us fuck all”. A vocal minority of over 100 fans. pic.twitter.com/gg4tJg8x9n — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 25, 2025

The frustration over ticket pricing and accessibility has only intensified after revelations that Boehly is a director of Vivid Seats, which appears on the Premier League’s list of “unauthorized ticketing websites.” Chelsea fans have long condemned ticket touting, and the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) released a statement accusing Boehly of a “breach of trust.”

The CST noted that hundreds of general admission tickets were being resold on Vivid Seats at inflated prices, a practice that contradicts Chelsea’s own stance against ticket touting.