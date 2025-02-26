Patrick Dorgu passes it around his own goalkeeper to give Ipswich the advantage (TNT Sports)

Manchester United fell behind to Ipswich Town at Old Trafford following a mix-up in communication between Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu.

The ball fell over the top inside five minutes and the two Red Devils players did not know what the other was doing, so Dorgu knocked it behind towards goal and behind Onana, to leave Jaden Philogene-Bidace with a tap-in.

BBC Sport report Simon Stone wrote: “That was abysmal. We are talking basic communication.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

“Andre Onana can see the whole pitch ahead of him. He has to either scream at Patrick Dorgu to get out of the way so he can clear it, or back off.

“I cannot begin to imagine what Ruben Amorim is thinking.”

A few minutes later at the other end, Man United got the chance to get a quick equaliser but goalkeeper Alex Palmer managed to get himself to his left to push out Harry Maguire’s powerful header which came from a corner.

Man United find equaliser after conceding early on