Manchester United fell behind to Ipswich Town at Old Trafford following a mix-up in communication between Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu.
The ball fell over the top inside five minutes and the two Red Devils players did not know what the other was doing, so Dorgu knocked it behind towards goal and behind Onana, to leave Jaden Philogene-Bidace with a tap-in.
BBC Sport report Simon Stone wrote: “That was abysmal. We are talking basic communication.
“Andre Onana can see the whole pitch ahead of him. He has to either scream at Patrick Dorgu to get out of the way so he can clear it, or back off.
“I cannot begin to imagine what Ruben Amorim is thinking.”
A few minutes later at the other end, Man United got the chance to get a quick equaliser but goalkeeper Alex Palmer managed to get himself to his left to push out Harry Maguire’s powerful header which came from a corner.
Man United find equaliser after conceding early on
They did eventually find the goal on 20 minutes after Bruno Fernandes whipped in a free-kick and Sam Moray inadvertently headed into his own net.
Heading into the match, the Old Trafford club sat 13 points clear of Ipswich Town, but that gap wasn’t enough to ease fans’ nerves. Some even half-jokingly suggested that a loss could drag the Red Devils into a genuine relegation scrap.
Ruben Amorim and his squad have been feeling the heat in the lead-up to this game, with United’s last league win coming over a month ago. A defeat to Ipswich would only add to the pressure, leaving the 20-time English champions closer to the relegation zone than the top half of the table with just nine games left to play.