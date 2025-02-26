“That was abysmal” – Man United concede early goal to Ipswich Town following Dorgu and Onana calamity

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Patrick Dorgu passes it around his own goalkeeper to give Ipswich the advantage (TNT Sports)
Patrick Dorgu passes it around his own goalkeeper to give Ipswich the advantage (TNT Sports)

Manchester United fell behind to Ipswich Town at Old Trafford following a mix-up in communication between Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu.

The ball fell over the top inside five minutes and the two Red Devils players did not know what the other was doing, so Dorgu knocked it behind towards goal and behind Onana, to leave Jaden Philogene-Bidace with a tap-in.

BBC Sport report Simon Stone wrote: “That was abysmal. We are talking basic communication.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

“Andre Onana can see the whole pitch ahead of him. He has to either scream at Patrick Dorgu to get out of the way so he can clear it, or back off.

“I cannot begin to imagine what Ruben Amorim is thinking.”

A few minutes later at the other end, Man United got the chance to get a quick equaliser but goalkeeper Alex Palmer managed to get himself to his left to push out Harry Maguire’s powerful header which came from a corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Luis Campos and Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta asks big-name transfer guru to replace Edu at Arsenal
Mo Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Former Liverpool director Ian Graham opens up on Mohamed Salah contract situation
Unai Emery, Ange Postecoglou and Conor Gallagher
€50m offer prepared: Former Tottenham & Aston Villa transfer target could be on the move

Man United find equaliser after conceding early on

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United
Ruben Amorim is looking to put a stop to the rut (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

They did eventually find the goal on 20 minutes after Bruno Fernandes whipped in a free-kick and Sam Moray inadvertently headed into his own net.

Heading into the match, the Old Trafford club sat 13 points clear of Ipswich Town, but that gap wasn’t enough to ease fans’ nerves. Some even half-jokingly suggested that a loss could drag the Red Devils into a genuine relegation scrap.

Ruben Amorim and his squad have been feeling the heat in the lead-up to this game, with United’s last league win coming over a month ago. A defeat to Ipswich would only add to the pressure, leaving the 20-time English champions closer to the relegation zone than the top half of the table with just nine games left to play.

More Stories onana Patrick Dorgu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *