Man United star appears to storm off as Ruben Amorim questioned over “dubious” decision vs Ipswich

Patrick Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho
Patrick Dorgu and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Gareth Copley, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are having a bit of a shocker against Ipswich Town this evening, and Alejandro Garnacho apparently felt he’d seen enough.

The Red Devils conceded an awful early goal to go 1-0 down, then proceeded to come from behind to take the lead, only for Patrick Dorgu to then get sent off, with Ipswich then equalising not long afterwards.

And yes, that’s all in just the first 45 minutes.

With Man Utd down to ten men, manager Ruben Amorim then had to make a change, bringing Noussair Mazraoui on in place of Dorgu, and sacrificing Alejandro Garnacho in the process.

Did Ruben Amorim make a mistake with Alejandro Garnacho sub?

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man United against Ipswich
Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man United against Ipswich (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Garnacho went straight down the tunnel when he was subbed off, which is usually a sign that a player is not too happy.

The Argentine had, in fairness, been one of the livelier players for MUFC in this chaotic game…

Amorim may live to regret removing Garnacho, but at the same time there’s an argument to be made that the player’s reaction to the decision says it all about why he’s not had more of a key role under the new manager.

Even if Garnacho is a fine talent on his day, he’s often not looked like the most model professional, and you need everyone to show a certain character in challenging games like this when you’re a man down.

United certainly have an uphill struggle to come in the second half, with Ipswich showing they’re not going to be pushovers at Old Trafford.

It’s not been a good season for the Tractor Boys by any means, but MUFC are also a long way from their best and must now compete in the next 45 minutes with just ten men.

