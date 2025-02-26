4/10 performance shows Ruben Amorim has already made an important transfer decision for Man United

Ruben Amorim during Man United's win over Ipswich Town (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has put in another shocker for his club tonight despite their 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

The Cameroon international was arguably at fault for both goals that Man Utd conceded on the night, even if he’ll also share the blame with Patrick Dorgu for the first.

The second Ipswich goal was absolutely unforgiveable from Onana, though, and his performance landed him with a pretty dire 4/10 rating from the Manchester Evening News.

This is not the first time Onana has let United down and it probably won’t be the last, with new manager Ruben Amorim likely to be desperate to make a change in goal as soon as he can.

The Manchester Evening News had previously reported that Amorim was already keen to bring in a ‘keeper to challenge Onana next season, and now that more time has passed he’s surely going to lean towards a full replacement as the club’s number one.

Andre Onana blunders almost cost Manchester United again

MUFC were up against a poor Ipswich side tonight and eventually came away with a 3-2 win, but Onana’s errors almost made it another nightmare evening for the team.

The 28-year-old surely cannot be trusted to carry on as first choice in goal for such an ambitious club, and it seems Amorim probably came to that conclusion quite quickly.

Onana was signed by previous United manager Erik ten Hag, and he’s one of a number of flops brought in by the Dutch tactician.

Antony, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been some other Ten Hag flops and Amorim would probably do well to offload all of them if possible.

For now, however, United will have to somehow get through the rest of this season with Onana as their main ‘keeper, and that’s surely going to be a big challenge for Amorim until he can make the changes he needs.