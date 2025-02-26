Mikel Arteta provides injury update on three Arsenal players following draw vs Forest

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal players after the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of three key players following Wednesday evening’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

It was a frustrating evening for the Gunners as they dropped points again after losing to West Ham at the weekend, while their makeshift attack made it two consecutive games without scoring.

That’s not too surprising considering Arsenal have all four of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz out injured all at once.

Still, it’s a result that will hurt a lot of Arsenal fans as any slim hopes they had of winning the Premier League title have surely gone now, with Liverpool enjoying back to back wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United.

So, when can Arsenal expect to be able to put a stronger team out again? Arteta answered questions on Saka and Martinelli’s potential returns after tonight’s game, as per the Telegraph’s Sam Dean…

Arteta says he does not expect Saka or Martinelli to be back before the international break. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 26, 2025

Arteta also spoke about Ethan Nwaneri having some discomfort in the game, though it perhaps seems like it’s not anything too serious…

Arteta says Nwaneri was cramping throughout the second half. Calafiori was taken off to avoid the risk of him receiving a second yellow card. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) February 26, 2025

Arsenal’s title hopes are surely over – what next?

Arsenal have had some absolutely rotten luck with injuries this season, but they’ll also surely feel this was a bit of an opportunity missed.

The north London giants simply didn’t do enough in the summer or in January and are now paying the price as Liverpool look set to stroll to the title.

One imagines the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea will only improve next season, so Arsenal aren’t guaranteed to be among the main contenders again next year either.

AFC still have the Champions League to play for this season, but it’s going to be a big ask for them to get the kinds of results and performances they want until they have Saka and Martinelli back.