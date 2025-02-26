“I don’t want to discuss that” – Mikel Arteta appears clearly rattled as Arsenal title hopes all but over

Mikel Arteta during his post-match interview with TNT Sports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was clearly not a happy man after watching his side draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest in their Wednesday night Premier League clash.

With the Gunners taking just one point from their last two games, during which time Liverpool have picked up two wins, it looks like that’s basically it for the title this season.

Arsenal’s injuries have undoubtedly contributed to that, with Arteta unfortunate to have all four of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli out with long-term injuries at the same time.

This is perhaps what Arteta was alluding to when he said he didn’t want to “discuss” the reasons for his team’s struggles this evening in the video clip below…

"I don't want to discuss that again, we know that" A frustrated Arteta reflects on this evening's draw to Forest ?? ?? @DannyJamieson pic.twitter.com/OGCaaoV5V4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

Arteta will surely know now that Liverpool are on their way to finishing the season as champions, and it seems the Spanish tactician is hurting.

Having come so close to Manchester City last season, a combination of factors have hit the team this year, and you can sense Arteta’s frustration with his mood and tone in this interview.

Arsenal don’t have much time to feel sorry for themselves

Arsenal now need to pick themselves up and somehow find something in the Champions League as they prepare to take on PSV Eindhoven in the last 16.

It’s obviously not going to be easy for Arteta to progress far in the competition until he has Saka and Martinelli back, but they’ll need to find something until then.

Arteta has done an impressive job since taking over at Arsenal, but fans are an impatient bunch and they’ll be desperate to see this promising project finally capped off with the silverware it’s been promising.

Arteta will know that he’ll be judged on trophies too, and even if the injuries are a valid excuse, it’s going to be harder for him to find sympathy the longer this trophyless run goes on.