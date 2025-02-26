Mikel Arteta asks big-name transfer guru to replace Edu at Arsenal

Luis Campos and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly approached Paris Saint-Germain chief Luis Campos over replacing Edu as sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Campos has a great reputation in the game for some smart work in the transfer market during stints at Lille, Monaco and current employers PSG.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, it now seems that Gunners boss Arteta has spoken to Campos about the vacant role at Arsenal, with the Spanish tactician seemingly keen to work alongside the 60-year-old.

Luis Campos open to PSG exit

• Talks with Chelsea ownership over Head of Football role

• Arteta asks him to succeed Edu at Arsenal

• €200m offer to build Saudi World Cup team

Campos has previously signed young talents such as Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Anthony Martial and James Rodriguez, who went on to become big names.

In more recent times, he’s also overseen PSG’s signings of elite young players like Joao Neves and Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal urgently need a transfer revamp

Campos could be just the expert Arsenal need in the transfer market right now after a difficult couple of windows for the north London giants.

Arteta has been left without enough attacking players, even if it’s debatable if anyone could really have seen such a bad injury crisis happening.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are all out at the same time right now, with Saka missing a lot of this season, while Havertz and Jesus won’t play again in this campaign.

Still, an experienced figure like Campos could be ideal to come in and give AFC more options in a variety of roles, with the club also facing issues in midfield.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are about to be out of contract at the end of this season, while the club might also need to think about new deals for some key names like William Saliba soon.