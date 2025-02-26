Unai Emery, Ange Postecoglou and Conor Gallagher (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher could reportedly be set for a speedy exit from the club for around €50million.

The England international has had a decent first season in Spain, but it seems his future is already in some doubt less than a year after he left Chelsea.

According to Fichajes, it seems Atletico would be prepared to consider letting Gallagher go for the right price in order to reinvest in other areas of their squad.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Gallagher was an impressive performer at Chelsea, so it’s not too surprising that there was a lot of interest in him last summer.

At the time, it looked like he could end up at Tottenham or Aston Villa, as per the Guardian, though it remains to be seen if they’d be back in for him.

Conor Gallagher reportedly wanted back in the Premier League

Gallagher is now said to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs, according to the Fichajes report, though it doesn’t name the specific teams who might be in for the 25-year-old.

Still, one imagines Spurs and Villa might still appreciate the player given that they were keen on him not that long ago, so it will be interesting to see if they come back in for him if he is indeed made available this summer.

The report suggests there could be some scope for a €50m deal to bring Gallagher back to England, but one imagines it’s too early to tell how likely this is.

Atletico may well decide they’d prefer to give Gallagher more time, as it’s not that often that clubs give up on players that quickly.

Even if Gallagher hasn’t completely adapted to how Diego Simeone’s side play, he hasn’t looked totally out of place either, so it seems a bit harsh to be shipping him out so quickly.