“You know…” – Two Chelsea legends respond to Jose Mourinho racism allegations

John Terry, Didier Drogba and Jose Mourinho (Photo by Clive Mason, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has taken to social media to strongly defend his former manager Jose Mourinho against racism allegations in Turkey at the moment.

The Portuguese tactician, currently in charge of Fenerbahce, is under fire over allegations from Galatasaray that he referred to their bench celebrating like “monkeys”, as per BBC Sport.

Mourinho has a history of being highly outspoken and making some controversial comments, but it seems his former player Drogba is absolutely adamant that he is not a racist.

See below for Drogba’s post on X as he stood up for Mourinho in an emotional message to his former club Galatasaray…

Dear @GalatasaraySK You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!! We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it. Ive seen the recent comments about Jose… — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 26, 2025

Drogba said: “Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history (past and recent ) is there to prove it.”

Chelsea legends make their feelings clear about Jose Mourinho amid racism allegations

Another former Chelsea star, Michael Essien, posted an image that would suggest quite strongly that he echoes the words of his old teammate Drogba on this matter…

Essien posted an old photo of himself with Drogba and Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea, where they enjoyed plenty of success together.

Mourinho went on to manage Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United and Tottenham, but he’s really best remembered for that early period of success at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba and Essien were among his finest players, and played a key role in the club’s success, so it’s not too surprising to see that they clearly think very highly of their old manager.

Still, it will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if Galatasaray find there is truly any evidence that Mourinho said anything genuinely racist.