Report: Arsenal enter race for Liverpool transfer target, ready to pay €75m

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's defeat to West Ham (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of the summer.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Barca, but it seems his future is now in serious doubt as Premier League interest grows.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

De Jong is set to be out of contract with Barcelona in summer 2026, and it seems talks have not yet started over a new deal, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Their report states that Arsenal are increasingly keen on De Jong and could be ready to offer as much as €75m to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

The Gunners are known to be targeting Martin Zubimendi as a similar signing in midfield, and he’s another who’s also been linked with Liverpool.

Still, it now seems De Jong is also firmly on the radar of both clubs.

Could Frenkie de Jong be a good signing for Arsenal or Liverpool?

Arsenal and Liverpool have been the main Premier League title contenders this season, with the Reds now the clear favourites to go on and lift the trophy.

It will be interesting to see how that impacts each club’s transfer plans this summer, but midfield perhaps makes sense as an area they could both do with strengthening.

If one of them signs Zubimendi, it could make sense for the other to go for De Jong as a similar profile of player in that area of the pitch.

De Jong can be one of the best in the world in that position on his day, even if he’s had some issues with injuries down the years.

There’s no doubt the former Ajax man is good enough to make a big impact at the top end of the Premier League and the only question would be if he’s really worth €75m when he’s a year away from being a free agent.