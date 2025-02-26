How Slot immediately reacted in the stands after bizarre Mo Salah penalty call

Arne Slot reacted to the ref's decision (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

Liverpool manager Arne Slot appeared bemused by the referee’s decision to award Newcastle with a free-kick with Mohamed Salah and Lewis Hall collided.

During the Premier League contest at Anfield, the Magpies left-back chased down the veteran, seemingly tripping him up.

But the decision went the other way – with Newcastle receiving a free-kick for a foul on Hall.

TNTSports cameras then panned to a shot of Slot, who was sat in the stands. He opened his arms out in disbelief at the decision.

Slot received a two-game touchline ban following his red card against Everton, which is why he’s not watching on in the dugout.

The Liverpool manager was sent off after approaching referee Michael Oliver on the pitch at the end of the heated 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on 12 February.

His dismissal meant he would be absent from the dugout for Liverpool’s home clash with Newcastle on Wednesday, as well as their match against Southampton on 8 March. However, he remained eligible to be on the touchline for the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain on 5 March.

This challenge was given as a free-kick to Lewis Hall ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/31r6wueN6S — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

Why isn’t Arne Slot in the dugout for Liverpool’s match with Newcastle?

In addition to the ban, an independent Football Association commission handed Slot a £70,000 fine after he accepted the charge. His assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, also received a two-game suspension along with a £7,000 fine.

Both Liverpool and Everton faced penalties for failing to control their players, with Liverpool fined £65,000 and Everton £50,000.

The controversy stemmed from James Tarkowski’s dramatic 98th-minute equaliser, which sent Goodison Park into chaos as jubilant Everton fans stormed the pitch in celebration. Liverpool players and staff were furious, believing the goal should have been disallowed due to a push on Ibrahima Konate in the buildup, a decision that VAR reviewed but ultimately upheld.

Slot exchanged words with one of the assistant referees before approaching Oliver to shake his hand. The referee wasted no time in producing a red card.