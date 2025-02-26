Chelsea increase efforts to move into pole position for £40m Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd transfer target

Liam Delap is a reported transfer target for Chelsea (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential £40million transfer of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The Blues have long been linked with Delap, who has impressed in the Premier League this season, with ten goals and two assists to his name so far.

The 21-year-old looks like he could do a job for Chelsea, with Fichajes reporting that the west London giants are keen to move into pole position for his signature.

However, the report also adds that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on Delap, who could cost around £40m.

It remains to be seen who Delap would choose from that list of suitors, but it looks sure to be an interesting saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead.

Liam Delap will surely be on the move this summer after Ipswich struggles

It’s hard to see a talent like Delap staying at Ipswich for much longer, especially if they end up getting relegated this season.

Chelsea would surely benefit from bringing in Delap as an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, and £40m doesn’t look like too much for them to afford.

Still, it might be hard for them to sign Delap when big names like Arsenal and Liverpool would surely be more tempting options.

Both the Gunners and the Reds look more likely to be able to deliver trophies and Champions League football on a consistent basis.

Man Utd might also be one to watch, though their recent struggles probably mean they’d be even less tempting than Chelsea.

Still, the Red Devils are a big name with a great history, and it might be that they’d also be better able to guarantee Delap regular playing time.

United urgently need an upgrade on flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund and Delap looks like he’d fit the bill.