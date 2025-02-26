Mo Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool director of research Ian Graham has spoken about the future of Mohamed Salah at the FT Business of Football Summit.

The executive, in words relayed by BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella, touched on the age of the attacker and how his renewal at Anfield in 2022 was ‘tricky.’

Salah is coming up to the end of his Reds deal and so far there has been no indication that he will be signing fresh terms despite having one of his best-ever seasons at Merseyside.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Graham said of Salah’s future: “I helped with the work for the last contract extension which sees him through to this summer and, at the time, I thought for players of his age that I would recommend not to sign a contract.

“But this was the strength of the data that forces you to take an objective viewpoint and it surprises yourself. I was surprised at looking at his calibre of player and how they could go into their 30s performing at the same level.

He continued: “When those players drop off it tends to be a drop in minutes rather than quality. It tends to be a drop in minutes rather than performance. We decided to give him a contract in the summer of 2022 and that was a hard piece of work.

“I am delighted I am not responsible for that piece of work today. That’s the best piece not to do that today.”

Mohamed Salah speaks on future ahead of Liverpool taking on Newcastle

Salah has been nothing short of exceptional for Liverpool this season – showing no signs of slowing down despite ongoing speculation about his future. The Egyptian forward has been a relentless force, racking up 25 Premier League goals.

Despite the constant noise surrounding his contract situation, Salah’s performances have remained unaffected.

As Liverpool prepare to take on Newcastle on Wednesday, Salah was asked about something bigger than contract negotiations: what he wants his legacy to be.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans. I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.