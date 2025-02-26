Revealed: Liverpool targeting £60m-rated Premier League star to replace key figure

Arne Slot and Lewis Hall (Photo by Alex Pantling, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be on the lookout for a new left-back to replace Andrew Robertson for next season.

And one of the names now increasingly high up on the Reds’ list is Newcastle United’s talented young defender Lewis Hall, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The 20-year-old has impressed at St James’ Park after previously also looking like a big prospect during his time at Chelsea.

Liverpool are not alone in having an interest in Hall, with sources also telling CaughtOffside that Manchester City also admire the player.

One issue for both clubs, however, could be Newcastle’s asking price, with the Magpies already valuing the young England international at £60million.

Lewis Hall transfer to Liverpool may only be possible if Newcastle fail to secure Champions League qualification

Another key detail will be whether or not Newcastle qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that NUFC are not at all keen on selling any of their star names this summer amid interest in others such as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Hall is another key part of Eddie Howe’s long-term plans, and only a failure to finish in the top four will force the club to consider big offers.

Liverpool are targeting a move for Hall, and it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, though it’s also understood that they have other names on their list.

CaughtOffside have previously been told about other Liverpool left-back targets such as Milos Kerkez, Antonee Robinson and Alvaro Carreras.

LFC fans will no doubt be disappointed to see a legendary figure like Robertson phased out of the team, but the Scotland international isn’t getting any younger and has started to show some signs of being in decline this season.

A signing like Hall to freshen things up for the present and future could be ideal to help Arne Slot build on a superb first season at Anfield.