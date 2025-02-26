Ruben Amorim answered questions related to Alejandro Garnacho storming down the tunnel (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim issued a short but firm response when asked about Alejandro Garnacho’s decision to exit down the tunnel after being substituted.

During Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, Amorim made a tactical change after the opposition went down to 10 men, bringing off Garnacho and switching to a 5-3-1.

However, instead of staying on the bench to support his teammates, the Argentine walked straight down the tunnel.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Patrick Dorgu was given his marching orders before half-time for a rash challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

Amorim was forced to change the setup – but Garnacho, who was linked with a move to Cheslea and Napoli during the January transfer window, wasn’t happy being the one having to come off and marched down the tunnel rather than taking a seat in the dugout.

What did Ruben Amorim say about Alejandro Garnacho after the win over Ipswich Town?

After the game at Old Trafford, Amorim was asked about the incident, though the Red Devils head coach kept his cards close to his chest

“You are making the connection with [Marcus Rashford right?] I am going to talk with Garnacho about that. I will talk about that in the next press conference.”

??? Rúben Amorim on Garnacho going straight down the tunnel: “You are making the connection with Rashford right? I am going to speak to him about that”.@BeanymanSports ? pic.twitter.com/Rnnq762mDS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2025

“It was cold and wet, maybe? The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking one — maybe the only player who has one against one pace — but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost half-time, then you make the substitution.

“We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was Garanacho.”