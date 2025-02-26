“You are making the connection with Rashford” – Ruben Amorim delivers firm response to Garnacho controversy

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim looks on as he walks down the touchline at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim answered questions related to Alejandro Garnacho storming down the tunnel (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim issued a short but firm response when asked about Alejandro Garnacho’s decision to exit down the tunnel after being substituted. 

During Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, Amorim made a tactical change after the opposition went down to 10 men, bringing off Garnacho and switching to a 5-3-1.

However, instead of staying on the bench to support his teammates, the Argentine walked straight down the tunnel.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Patrick Dorgu was given his marching orders before half-time for a rash challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

Amorim was forced to change the setup – but Garnacho, who was linked with a move to Cheslea and Napoli during the January transfer window, wasn’t happy being the one having to come off and marched down the tunnel rather than taking a seat in the dugout.

More Stories / Latest News
Neil Warnock with Leeds badge
Neil Warnock claims Leeds are better without 23-year-old in the team
Nuno Espirito Santo during his post-match interview
Nuno’s brutal honesty as he reveals he changed his tactics due to lack of Arsenal threat
Mikel Arteta during his post-match interview with TNT Sports
“I don’t want to discuss that” – Mikel Arteta appears clearly rattled as Arsenal title hopes all but over

What did Ruben Amorim say about Alejandro Garnacho after the win over Ipswich Town?

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in action
Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho stormed down the tunnel after being subbed off (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After the game at Old Trafford, Amorim was asked about the incident, though the Red Devils head coach kept his cards close to his chest

You are making the connection with [Marcus Rashford right?] I am going to talk with Garnacho about that. I will talk about that in the next press conference.”

“It was cold and wet, maybe? The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking one — maybe the only player who has one against one pace — but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost half-time, then you make the substitution.

“We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was Garanacho.”

It’s been a testing period for Amorim and Man United but they came away with three points on the night.

Bruno Fernandes played a key role, setting up two of United’s goals as Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire both found the net, with an own goal from Sam Morsy adding to Ipswich’s woes.

Jaden Philogene bagged a brace for the visitors, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a result. Ipswich will be frustrated with their performance, especially given the chance to close the gap on Wolves, as they remain five points adrift of safety.

More Stories Alejandro Garnacho Harry Maguire Matthijs de Ligt Patrick Dorgu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *