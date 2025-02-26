Since Ruben Amorim took over, Man United have been the worst team in the PL at this…

Ruben Amorim reacts as Ipswich take the lead at Man United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United went 1-0 down again this evening in their Premier League clash against Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

It’s becoming a common theme for the Red Devils under their new manager Ruben Amorim, who has struggled to do much to improve on the dire start the team made to the campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Jaden Philogene gave Ipswich an early lead at Old Trafford this evening (though it’s now 2-1 at the time of writing), with the visitors pouncing on an awful mix-up at the back between Patrick Dorgu and Andre Onana.

According to Opta Joe, this now means Amorim’s United have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than anyone else…

12 – Since Ruben Amorim's first game in charge of Manchester United, they've conceded the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side (12). Repetition. pic.twitter.com/sjBFM5c8sz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2025

Amorim may well end up being a good appointment in the long term, but for the moment this is clearly a huge problem for the club and gives them a bit of a mountain to climb in basically every game.

Manchester United come from behind again

United did well to fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Everton in their last game, and they’ve once again managed to fight back with two goals against Ipswich tonight.

That comical opening goal for Ipswich is still a concern, but at least the team have been firing a bit better at the other end this evening.

Amorim needs to ensure, however, that his team can make stronger starts in games, or they will end up dropping points more often than not.

Ipswich are really struggling at the wrong end of the table at the moment, though, which perhaps means MUFC were always likely to get back into this game, despite the nightmare start.