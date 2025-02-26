“We’ll see” – Maresca not inspiring confidence that Chelsea can keep hold of star man

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks with Cole Palmer
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks with Cole Palmer after the Premier League match against Southampton.

Chelsea’s season is in danger of falling below expectations yet again, and Enzo Maresca hasn’t inspired confidence that the Blues will be able to keep hold of one player in particular.

It’s being reported that the board are losing confidence in Maresca already, despite only having employed him from the start of the current campaign, and if the Blues wield the axe again, the Italian’s tenure will have mirrored that of his predecessors.

Enzo Maresca needs to ensure Champions League qualification for Chelsea

Indeed, Chelsea’s owners have been described as “trigger happy” with the way in which they mercilessly hire and fire people.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on
Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match against Southampton on February 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

If Maresca were to be dispensed with, it would almost certainly see more heat from supporters towards Clearlake Capital over their running of the club.

Champions League qualification would appear to be an absolute must after the West Londoners missed out on the premier European competition for this season.

At present, Chelsea retain that fourth and final qualification spot, however, Aston Villa, who are way down in 10th position, are just four points behind them.

Therefore, the run-in from this point is going to be a fight until the very last minute of the season.

Maresca can’t confirm Cole Palmer’s continuity at Chelsea

According to The Times (subscription required), losing out on the Champions League might see the whispers start as to whether Cole Palmer will hang around, and Maresca, rather than dispel them, has simply added fuel to the fire.

“First of all, we need to see how we finish,” he said. “And then, in case we don’t finish in the top four, we’ll see if Cole is happy or not happy.”

Spending another season not playing in the Champions League isn’t likely to see Palmer too enamoured, particularly when most of his international colleagues are challenging themselves against the very best that Europe has to offer.

