Bizarre: Liverpool linked with shock €75m transfer for star who was cast out by Man United

Mason Greenwood in action for Getafe last season (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a surprise transfer swoop for Marseille forward and former Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood.

It’s slightly hard to believe this can be accurate, but the Reds are named as one of the clubs who’d be prepared to pay as much as €75m to sign Greenwood in a report from Fichajes.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also said to be keen on signing Greenwood following his superb form in Ligue 1, but it currently feels very hard to believe anyone in the Premier League would risk the backlash from this deal.

Greenwood was notably arrested back in early 2022, and subsequently suspended by Man Utd, never playing for the club again.

The 23-year-old went out on loan to La Liga side Getafe last season, and he’s been impressive with Marseille, so it seems he’s getting his career back on track.

Liverpool surely wouldn’t sign Mason Greenwood

Greenwood is clearly a fine player, this was never really in question, but the extremely serious nature of the allegations made against him, which ended up being dropped, surely mean LFC wouldn’t move for him.

At the end of the day, there are a lot of other good attacking players out there that Liverpool can turn to, so another move to a big club elsewhere in Europe is surely more likely.

Greenwood may well be good enough to go right to the top with clubs like Barca, Juve and Bayern, but Liverpool will surely look elsewhere.

The Merseyside giants have Mohamed Salah coming to the end of his contract, while they could perhaps also do with replacing the injury-prone Diogo Jota.

So even if links with a top forward make sense, we find it very hard to believe there’s really anything of substance to the Greenwood story, but let’s wait and see if it turns into one of the shock sagas of the year!