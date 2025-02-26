Leeds United might be a stronger attacking side without Crysencio Summerville this season, and according to Neil Warnock – he saw it coming.

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds have rightfully claimed the top spot in the league, sitting two points clear of Sheffield United. They boast not only the best attack in the division but also the second-best defensive record. With 71 goals scored, Leeds have been an offensive powerhouse this term.

Farke’s success is even more remarkable considering he lost two key attacking talents in Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

And former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock believes that while both players were undeniably talented, they let Farke down in crucial moments. He argues that their departures, Rutter to Brighton and Summerville to West Ham for a combined £65 million, have actually put Leeds in a better position.

While losing star players is never easy, Warnock, who was recently linked with a return to football, suggests that their absence has allowed Leeds to flourish as a more cohesive and clinical unit for this season – with automatic promotion a much stronger certanity.

Neil Warnock weighs in on Crysencio Summerville debate

Warnock said this on talkSPORT: “I think the two at the top are favourites but everyone knows Leeds, not bottled it, but when they lost in the play-offs I was covering it and I said to Daniel [Farke] I thought certain big-time players let him down.

“I was glad to see he let them go. I think they’re more of a team now, they’ve got more team spirit than they had then. They might not have an individual like [Crysencio] Summerville but they’ve got more team spirit. These two [Leeds and Sheffield United] will go up.”