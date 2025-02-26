Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, after the Premier League match against Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

This summer could be an important one for Pep Guardiola as he’ll need to refresh his Man City squad, however, it’s going to be difficult to land one Newcastle United ace.

It’s believed that there will be a clear out at Man City, headed by brilliant Belgian midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

Mateo Kovacic is another who could leave the Etihad Stadium after what can only be described as one of the most under par seasons in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career.

Pep Guardiola needs to refresh his Man City squad

The Cityzens have lost that aura which they seemed to possess, which arguably gave them a goal start over many of their opponents.

This season, after so many draws and losses (five and eight respectively), teams are now pitching up in the blue half of Manchester believing that they can leave with all three points.

Bizarrely, the narrative appears to have reversed to the extent that you’re left wondering if City will lose again rather than, as before, asking the question as to how many Guardiola’s side will win by.

In order to restore the status quo, a revolving door of transfers in and out this summer is arguably what’s needed.

That shock treatment that puts every player back under pressure, keeping them on their toes and ensuring that the thought of being replaced helps to produce their best work.

Tino Livramento unlikely to pay attention to Pep Guardiola’s interest

Kyle Walker’s transfer to AC Milan has left a bit of a hole on the right hand side of defence, and to that end, The Telegraph (subscription required) are reporting that Guardiola is going to target Newcastle’s Tino Livramento.

However, there’s no guarantee that the Magpies would sell, and in any event, the player himself seems perfectly happy where he is.

“Now I’m at a place I absolutely love,” he was quoted as saying by the official England website.

“The atmosphere, the supporters, the manager, it feels like I’m in a great place at Newcastle. I’m in the best place I could be to learn and develop as a footballer.”