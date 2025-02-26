Real Madrid connection could see Man United miss out on 22-year-old international ace

Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United FC at Goodison Park on February 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid appear to be in need of a new centre-back this summer, and Los Blancos have apparently turned their attentions to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

It was recently reported that Liverpool and Man United were ready to battle for the England international, though the Red Devils may have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to lure the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Jarrad Branthwaite could move to Real Madrid

With Everton undergoing a resurgence of sorts under new manager, David Moyes, it’s entirely possible that, as the Toffees enter a new era, they can persuade the player to hold off moving on for at least another season.

Per transfermarkt, Branthwaite’s contract runs out in 2027, so unless the player himself expresses a wish to go, or there are issues with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, there’s no need for Everton to accede to a sale.

Notwithstanding the above, it’s now come to light via TeamTalk that Real Madrid could enter the fray this summer, and given that current Los Blancos manager, Carlo Ancelotti, was the person who gave Branthwaite his senior debut whilst he was Everton manager, that particular connection could work in Real’s favour.

Everton don’t need to sell Jarrad Branthwaite

If the Spanish giants are successful in their pursuit of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, it would mean that Branthwaite would have at least two England colleagues – Jude Bellingham being the other – to help him settle in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There’s an argument too that you just don’t turn down Real Madrid, and if they make good on their reported interest, that Branthwaite will find them very difficult to turn down.

Time will tell if he is persuaded to swap the North West of England for the sunnier climbs of Madrid.