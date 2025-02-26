Marco Asensio's future isn't certain (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

On the final day of the winter transfer window, Aston Villa secured a surprise loan deal for Marco Asensio, bringing him in from Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the season.

Since arriving in the Premier League, the Spanish playmaker has made an instant impact. He’s already featured five times for Villa, and over the weekend, he stole the show with a match-winning brace in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

His former agent, Horacio Gaggioli, recently spoke to Sportitalia about Asensio’s start in England. He said he wasn’t at all surprised by the 28-year-old’s strong performances and even had a message for Unai Emery on how to maximize the midfielder’s potential.

Despite his bright start at Villa Park, Asensio’s future remains uncertain. There is no option for the club to extend his stay, meaning he’s set to return to PSG in the summer. However, Gaggioli believes his next move should be to Italy and has urged him to consider a switch to Serie A.

“I am not his representative today, but Marco will always be very special to me. And it’s not surprising that everything started in the best possible way for him in the Premier League,” he said.

“He’s an important player who, if exploited in his role, can make the difference at a high level.”

Obviously, I would recommend him to any Italian team. Wherever he goes, if he plays in the role where he can perform at his best, he will always be a great player,” Gaggioli explained.

Aston Villa ace was ‘offered’ to Serie A giants Inter Milan before switch

Before his loan to Villa, Asensio, who is now represented by Jorge Mendes, was offered to Inter Milan.

The Italian club’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, confirmed as much last week. Gaggioli also revealed that interest from Serie A in the Spanish international isn’t new, suggesting that a move to Italy could be on the cards once again when the summer transfer window opens.

“There was a time when he could have been a Milan player. Then, before going to Madrid, I met Roma, but nothing happened, we’re talking about 2014,” he added.