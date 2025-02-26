Report: Chelsea react to protests as hierarchy decide on change of direction

Chelsea fans lead with banners and chants as they protest the current Chelsea ownership
Furious Chelsea fans led with banners and chants as they protested the current Chelsea ownership (credit: @NizaarKinsella)

Chelsea fans made their voices heard during the protest on Tuesday night, but behind the scenes, the club’s hierarchy reportedly remains steadfast in their vision.

The Daily Mail report that the club are convinced that their current approach is the right path to restoring Chelsea’s former glory and won’t be making any knee-jerk changes in response to the backlash.

It’s thought that, for now, their focus remains on getting the team back into the Champions League next season, which is a goal they believe will mark the beginning of a return to success.

The protests came before Cheslea’s 4-0 thrashing of relegation-strugglers Southampton.
Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill appeared to cup their ears in celebration of their goals, which did not go down well with supporters online.

