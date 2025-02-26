Chelsea fans made their voices heard during the protest on Tuesday night, but behind the scenes, the club’s hierarchy reportedly remains steadfast in their vision.
The Daily Mail report that the club are convinced that their current approach is the right path to restoring Chelsea’s former glory and won’t be making any knee-jerk changes in response to the backlash.
It’s thought that, for now, their focus remains on getting the team back into the Champions League next season, which is a goal they believe will mark the beginning of a return to success.
Since taking over Chelsea in 2022, the club’s owners have poured over £1 billion into new signings, yet silverware has remained an issue. The lack of success has only fueled frustration among fans, and that anger boiled over in a heated protest.
Chelsea supporters protest current regime and recent failurs on the pitch
Supporters made their feelings unmistakably clear with banners, chants, and pointed messages aimed directly at the club’s hierarchy.
One sign bluntly read, “We’re not Arsenal—win or f**k off!” while another branded the ownership an outright failure. A particularly scathing poster, titled “Clear Off,” listed grievances against Todd Boehly, while another simply declared: “You’re destroying our club.”
The atmosphere outside Stamford Bridge was filled with the sound of furious chants, including “We want our Chelsea back!” and “Boehly, you’re a c**,”* as some supporters even invoked the name of former owner Roman Abramovich, longing for the success of his era.
One fan took their frustration a step further, waving fake money in front of a cartoon of Boehly, mocking his ties to Vivid Seats, a U.S. ticket resale platform accused of price gouging. Another banner summed up the sentiment of the protest in bold letters: “BlueCo stop killing Chelsea, get out of our club!”