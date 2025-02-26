Chelsea fans made their voices heard during the protest on Tuesday night, but behind the scenes, the club’s hierarchy reportedly remains steadfast in their vision.

The Daily Mail report that the club are convinced that their current approach is the right path to restoring Chelsea’s former glory and won’t be making any knee-jerk changes in response to the backlash.

It’s thought that, for now, their focus remains on getting the team back into the Champions League next season, which is a goal they believe will mark the beginning of a return to success.

