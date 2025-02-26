Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park on February 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim might be thinking twice as to why he made the leap of faith to join Man United, and the Portuguese has yet another problem to deal with.

A financial crisis continues to envelope Man United, but it’s also results on the pitch that are going to dictate how successful the Red Devils will be moving forward.

To that end, Amorim doesn’t really have too much to shout about given how poorly his side have performed since he took over.

Indeed, there are already rumours that the Man United hierarchy are looking to replace Amorim if things don’t significantly improve.

It’s not looking good for Ruben Amorim

Whilst his adherence to sticking to his principles of one particular way of playing should be lauded, it’s clear that United’s patience is running thin.

In this day and age of almost winning at all costs, not doing so has semi-immediate repercussions.

Gone are the days when managers were genuinely given the time needed to implement their own brand of football.

Amorim will have known and understood that before taking the job, but the United board will need to ask themselves who exactly do they bring in if they decide to let the current incumbent move on?

Would it not just be the exact same scenario as has befallen David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag?

All have tried and failed to bring the glory days back to the club, though the one constant has been the players have continued to underperform.

Rather than giving the manager the bullet every time things are going as well as expected, surely it’s time to listen and take a much broader view.

Casemiro salary causing problems for Ruben Amorim

If Amorim is convinced that he can get United playing as well as his Sporting side, as long as the right players are in situ, then the time to judge him would arguably be after that.

In any event, one player is making things incredibly difficult for him and the club, and simply adding to the problems.

According to TeamTalk, Casemiro intends to see out his contract at the club, which runs until summer 2026.

The top earner on £350,000 per week, the Brazilian has apparently insisted that, if he were to move on, any club would need to match his current salary but, given his advancing years, no clubs appear prepared to do so.

United have also not budged on their £25m transfer fee so, as of this moment, Casemiro’s weekly wage will continue to cripple the club.